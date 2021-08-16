Elamachain (ELAMA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.11 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $2.11 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.65 or 0.00917685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00048814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00103779 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

