Elastos (ELA) Price Up 10.6% This Week

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $69.05 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00007727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006164 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000039 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000168 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,286,696 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,231 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.