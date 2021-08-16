Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$18.50 at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.88.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down C$0.17 on Monday, hitting C$10.65. 319,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,776. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 105.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$10.42 and a 52-week high of C$18.90.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,782.66.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

