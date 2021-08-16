Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.96

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 13547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

ELMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELMS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

