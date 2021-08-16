Electrify.Asia Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $629,270.35 and $26,491.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.39 or 0.00935291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00110623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047679 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

ELEC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.