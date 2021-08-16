electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 756,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ECOR stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other electroCore news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Trevor J. Moody acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,950,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter worth $5,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 36.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 26.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the second quarter valued at about $714,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

