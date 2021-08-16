Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0186 on Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. Electroneum has a market cap of $332.27 million and $1.50 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,890,529,478 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

