Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 18.4% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $332.27 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 72.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,890,529,478 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.