Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the July 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.20. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

