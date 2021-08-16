Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ELTP opened at $0.05 on Monday. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.