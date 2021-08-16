Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ELTP opened at $0.05 on Monday. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Elite Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment comprises the branded pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.