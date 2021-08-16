Ellaism 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $59.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $87,028.61 and approximately $59.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.27 or 0.06871839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00150455 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.