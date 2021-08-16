ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $84,153.78 and approximately $46.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.12 or 0.00926978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00110504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00047004 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

