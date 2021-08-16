Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.73% of Eltek worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $6.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of -2.65. Eltek has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

