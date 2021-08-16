ELYSIA Trading Up 40.8% This Week (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $31.16 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.85 or 0.00912625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00104446 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,002,375,583 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

