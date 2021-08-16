Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Down 39.1% in July

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Emclaire Financial stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00. Emclaire Financial has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $36.40.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Emclaire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 42,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.