Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CSFB upped their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.91.

EMA opened at C$59.17 on Monday. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

