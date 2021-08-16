Emirex Token Hits One Day Volume of $1.28 Million (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Emirex Token has a total market cap of $18.46 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emirex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.27 or 0.00937008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00110745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

Emirex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

