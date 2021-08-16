EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,362.41

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,362.41 ($17.80) and last traded at GBX 1,344 ($17.56), with a volume of 1226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,213.98. The firm has a market cap of £850.90 million and a P/E ratio of 28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

EMIS Group Company Profile (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

