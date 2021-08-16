EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Peter Southby Acquires 11 Shares

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby purchased 11 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($194.02).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EMIS Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Peter Southby purchased 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, for a total transaction of £143.52 ($187.51).

On Monday, June 14th, Peter Southby purchased 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,186 ($15.50) per share, for a total transaction of £154.18 ($201.44).

EMIS remained flat at $GBX 1,350 ($17.64) on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 53,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,456. The firm has a market capitalization of £854.70 million and a P/E ratio of 28.28. EMIS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,362.41 ($17.80). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,213.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.