Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.12.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$49.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$99.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$50.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

