Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $1.69 on Major Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00003563 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $75.72 million and approximately $427,622.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.13 or 0.00298792 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00040065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 44,678,001 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

