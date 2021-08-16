Energycoin (ENRG) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $141,551.13 and $12.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00052248 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00028692 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010129 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

