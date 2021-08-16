Energycoin Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $92,826.08 and approximately $12.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energycoin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00051921 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00029852 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009978 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.