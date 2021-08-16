EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EnerSys in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.91%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

ENS stock opened at $91.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,456,000 after buying an additional 106,333 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after buying an additional 27,447 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.