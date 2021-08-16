Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Entasis Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($1.22) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.29). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 6,268,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

