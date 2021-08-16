EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $54,228.50 and $37,167.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00892713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00101931 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

