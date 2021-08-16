Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

