Enzyme Finance (MLN) Price Reaches $40.29 on Top Exchanges

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00063938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00937884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00110614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047087 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

