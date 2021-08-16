EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson Sells 643 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason D. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $11.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $618.97. 237,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,755. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.96 and a 52-week high of $618.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $538.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

