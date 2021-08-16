Equalizer Price Up 20% Over Last Week (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and $2.10 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001489 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00135828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00158612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,401.88 or 1.00118993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.49 or 0.00920217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.39 or 0.06829799 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

