Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Short Interest Down 36.3% in July

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Equinox Gold stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.84.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.