Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Short Interest Down 36.3% in July

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.84.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

