Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brickell Biotech, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,449.56% and a negative return on equity of 127.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.65 on Monday. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.19.

In other news, Chairman Reginald L. Hardy acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 220,824 shares of company stock valued at $147,357 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBI. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 271.5% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 139.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.