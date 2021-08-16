Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

EWTX opened at $16.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,148,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $74,307,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $11,616,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

