Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Galiano Gold Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Cormark cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday.

GAU stock opened at C$1.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$254.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.30. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$2.40. The company has a current ratio of 25.56, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

