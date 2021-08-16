Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

RXT opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -9.97.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 170,474 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 696.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 102,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

