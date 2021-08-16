Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $32.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

Shares of SIVB opened at $581.73 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 169.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

