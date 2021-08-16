Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cineplex Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cineplex in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CGX. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.19.

Shares of CGX opened at C$13.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$846.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.57. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$16.76.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

