Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $27.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.67.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 83,152 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 586,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 38.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

