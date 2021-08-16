Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for kneat.com, inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for kneat.com in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Cormark also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.40 million.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of kneat.com from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of KSI opened at C$3.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.38 million and a PE ratio of -25.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.05. kneat.com has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$3.65.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

