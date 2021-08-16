Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Truist Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 305,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,942,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 16,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8,723.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 72,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.