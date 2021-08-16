Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.39.

TSE:WPM opened at C$55.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.78. The company has a market cap of C$25.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$73.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.