Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 236.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 135,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

