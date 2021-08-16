Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NeoGames S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for NeoGames in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGMS. Truist Securities upped their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NeoGames presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NGMS opened at $45.51 on Monday. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGames by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,701,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,303,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGames by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 77,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

