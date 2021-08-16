Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nissan Motor in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NSANY. CLSA upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nissan Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NSANY stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 1.25. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

