Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

PNW has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.45.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $79.78 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

