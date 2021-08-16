Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 16th (ACGL, AFG, AIG, AJG, ALL, AON, ASPN, BRO, CB, CINF)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 16th:

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate (NYSE:ALL). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND). Wolfe Research issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.