Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 16th (ACGL, AFG, AIG, AJG, ALL, AON, ASPN, BRO, CB, CINF)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 16th:

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate (NYSE:ALL). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND). Wolfe Research issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

