Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 16th (AFN, AGGZF, AIRC, AQN, AYA, BAM, BEI.UN, BOWFF, BPF.UN, BSRTF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 16th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$60.00 to C$54.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its target price increased by Truist from $49.00 to $53.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was given a $19.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) was given a C$18.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$13.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $62.50 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$51.25.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$51.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.50 to C$56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$51.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $54.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.50.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.50.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$68.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$9.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$31.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from C$72.00 to C$82.00.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$3.40 to C$3.75.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.65. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.65. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$13.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$13.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$52.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$18.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$20.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$12.75 to C$12.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from C$1.70 to C$1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$58.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$44.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$39.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its target price increased by Clarus Securities from C$32.50 to C$33.00. Clarus Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$39.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$26.50.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$1.10 to C$1.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$13.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Payfare (TSE:PAY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$37.50 to C$46.50.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$42.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $67.00 to $64.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target cut by Cfra from C$41.00 to C$38.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$22.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was given a C$17.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$31.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.50.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was given a $60.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$5.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

