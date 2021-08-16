Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 16th (AFN, AGGZF, AIRC, AQN, AYA, BAM, BEI.UN, BOWFF, BPF.UN, BSRTF)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 16th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$60.00 to C$54.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its target price increased by Truist from $49.00 to $53.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was given a $19.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) was given a C$18.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$13.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $62.50 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$51.25.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$51.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.50 to C$56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$51.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $54.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.50.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.50.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$68.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$9.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$31.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from C$72.00 to C$82.00.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$3.40 to C$3.75.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.65. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.65. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$13.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$13.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$52.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$18.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$20.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$12.75 to C$12.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from C$1.70 to C$1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$58.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$44.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$39.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its target price increased by Clarus Securities from C$32.50 to C$33.00. Clarus Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$39.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$26.50.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$1.10 to C$1.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$13.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Payfare (TSE:PAY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$37.50 to C$46.50.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$42.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $67.00 to $64.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target cut by Cfra from C$41.00 to C$38.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$22.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was given a C$17.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$31.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.50.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was given a $60.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$5.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

