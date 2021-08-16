Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 16th (AIRC, AYA, BEI.UN, EIF, ELD, HCG, HOT.UN, IMG, LGO, NOPMF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 16th:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $49.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$13.25. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$47.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$18.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$5.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to C$24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price target cut by TD Securities to C$80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$18.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$75.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

