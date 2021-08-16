Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 16th (ATVI, BIG, BRO, BURL, CAR.UN, CFLT, CUBE, DIV, DNLI, ECVT)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 16th:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $112.00 to $101.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $71.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $427.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$65.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $53.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$3.25. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $99.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $28.00 to $32.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $176.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $250.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $76.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $21.00 to $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $4.20 to $3.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $19.00 to $17.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $311.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $315.00 to $322.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $182.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $137.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $46.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $136.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target reduced by Truist from $220.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.