Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 16th (ATVI, BIG, BRO, BURL, CAR.UN, CFLT, CUBE, DIV, DNLI, ECVT)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 16th:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $112.00 to $101.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $71.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $427.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$65.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $53.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$3.25. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $99.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $28.00 to $32.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $176.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $250.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $76.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $21.00 to $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $4.20 to $3.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $19.00 to $17.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $311.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $315.00 to $322.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $182.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $137.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $46.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $136.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target reduced by Truist from $220.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

