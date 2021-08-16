Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 16th (CUBE, EPRT, EXR, GYC, HHFA, HLE, PSA, SPG, SRC, VAR1)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 16th:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price increased by Truist from $48.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price boosted by Truist from $28.00 to $32.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

had its price target increased by Truist from $176.00 to $188.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €25.30 ($29.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) was given a €19.50 ($22.94) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price boosted by Truist from $315.00 to $322.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Truist from $130.00 to $136.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price raised by Truist from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €83.00 ($97.65) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €390.00 ($458.82) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

