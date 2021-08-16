Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 16th (CUBE, EPRT, EXR, GYC, HHFA, HLE, PSA, SPG, SRC, VAR1)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 16th:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price increased by Truist from $48.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price boosted by Truist from $28.00 to $32.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target increased by Truist from $176.00 to $188.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €25.30 ($29.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) was given a €19.50 ($22.94) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price boosted by Truist from $315.00 to $322.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Truist from $130.00 to $136.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price raised by Truist from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €83.00 ($97.65) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €390.00 ($458.82) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

